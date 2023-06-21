Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

IDF soldiers and Shin Bet intelligence agents eliminated a five-man terrorist cell on Wednesday in a targeted attack using an air-to-surface missile fired from a military UAV (drone). Arab media claims only 3 terrorists were killed in the car, one from the Fatah Al Aqsa Brigade, and two from Islamic Jihad, but there has been no official confirmation yet of their identities.

The IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement issued Wednesday night that Israeli forces targeted the terrorists as they were traveling in a vehicle on their way to carry out a shooting attack.

“The Palestinian Islamic Jihad squad had just carried out a shooting near Jalameh, and has recently conducted multiple shooting attacks on Israeli communities across the West Bank. After locating the squad, an IDF drone engaged the group and successfully eliminated them,” the statement said.

תיעוד נוסף מזירת סיכול חוליית המחבלים סמוך ל-ג׳למה, מספר מחבלים חוסלו בתקיפה מהאויר pic.twitter.com/h4kF2SgQkx — בז news (@1717Bazz) June 21, 2023

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised the security forces who carried out the attack.

“We are taking an offensive and proactive approach against terrorism,” Gallant said. “We will use all the means at our disposal and we will exact the heaviest price from any terrorist and those who send them.”

This was the first time in years that Israeli forces carried out an air strike; however, it is the second time this week the IDF has used an aircraft to fight terrorists on the ground in Jenin.

Earlier this week, an IAF Apache helicopter was used to provide cover while IDF troops worked to extract eight wounded soldiers from a vehicle that was hit by a roadside bomb in Jenin.

The Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization claimed responsibility for planting Monday’s roadside bomb.