Palestinian Authority terrorism is escalating in Judea and Samaria, and Jewish residents of the region are slowly losing their tolerance and willingness to put up with it.

Reviewing events of the day following a deadly terror attack outside the Jewish town of Eli — in which four Israelis were murdered and four more were wounded — one can see that Jewish locals are also losing their confidence in the ability of the Israel Defense Forces, and the Israeli government, to protect them.

As a result, some Jewish residents are beginning to take the law into their own hands, determined to restore deterrence and instill fear of retribution in Arab neighbors who may be contemplating similar attacks.

Teenage Terrorists Die in Shechem ‘Work Accident’

Two teen terrorists in the Palestinian Authority city of Shechem were killed early Wednesday in a “work accident” while preparing an improvised explosive device (IED) with which to murder Jews.

The deaths of the two wannabe killers was announced by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, which had claimed responsibility for a powerful roadside bomb that wounded eight IDF soldiers a day earlier.

Mohammed Hashah, 17, and Ala’a Hafnawi, 18, were both killed by the bomb they were handling in the town of Balata, a suburb of Shechem. A third terrorist was critically injured.

Dozens of terrorists armed with weapons stolen from the Israel Defense Forces were seen in videos posted to social media escorting the pallets carrying the bodies of the two teen terrorists during their funeral in Shechem.

To understand the depth of hate flowing through the population, it is important to note that during their funeral, the mothers of the two terrorists actually CELEBRATED the deaths of their sons because they were “martyrs.”

Urif

Several Israelis were injured Wednesday night after their vehicles – all with Israeli license plates – came under a hail of rocks thrown by Palestinian Authority terrorists on the road between the Jewish community of Yitzhar and the Arab village of Urif, home to the two terrorists who murdered four Israelis and wounded four others in an attack Tuesday outside the Jewish town of Eli.

Dozens of Jewish residents of Yitzhar also reportedly entered Urif on Wednesday evening, intending to retaliate for Tuesday’s deadly terror attack perpetrated by two residents of the village. The village residents hurled rocks at the Jews from Yitzhar, injuring at least six.

Earlier in the day, during a search in the village of Urif, home to the two terrorists, IDF troops found another IED, set to detonate. The bomb was neutralized in a controlled explosion by military sappers.

Terrorist Rock Attacks

PA Arabs rioted in Sinj’al early Wednesday evening, hurling boulders at an IDF patrol that entered the village. No physical injuries were reported.

At least one terrorist was seriously injured early Wednesday evening during violent riots by Arab residents of Kfar Malik, who hurled rocks at Israeli forces.

Stone-throwing attacks were also reported by Hatzalah Without Borders on Route 55 in Kfar Funduk, near the Jewish town of Kedumim. At least one vehicle damaged. No physical injuries reported.

On the same road, an Israeli bus was damaged in a stone-throwing attack near the Palestinian Authority terrorist hotbed of Bir Zeit. The passengers were not physically injured.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, IDF soldiers arrested an armed terrorist at a checkpoint outside the Jewish cemetery in Hebron near the Tel Rumeida neighborhood. The terrorist was found to be carrying a hatchet.