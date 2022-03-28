Photo Credit: Flash 90

Israeli security and government officials met Monday to formulate a new battle plan to fight the rise of Israeli Arab terrorism in the country.

The move comes in the wake of two deadly terror attacks in less than week that left six people dead and more than a dozen injured, including several in serious condition.

Advertisement



Israel Police were placed on the country’s highest alert level on Monday in response to the upswing in terror attacks.

Reinforcements are being deployed for security personnel in advance of the upcoming Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which terrorist attacks often increase. The increased deployments will remain through Independence Day.

Five suspects were arrested overnight from the Israeli Arab city of Umm al Fahm, home to the two ISIS terrorists who were responsible for Sunday’s deadly attack, in which two police officers were killed. Police raided homes in the city and elsewhere, seizing multiple weapons and ammunition as well as ISIS books and accessories.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held an assessment of the security situation at which he was presented with operational and intelligence updates following the attacks.

Participating in the discussion were the ministers of Defense, Public Security and Interior, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the Director of the ISA, the Inspector General of the Israel Police, the Deputy Attorney General and additional officials.

The prime minister emphasized “this is a new situation that requires the security establishment to prepare and adapt to circumstances in which extremist segments of the Arab sector, guided by an extreme Islamist ideology, engage in terrorism and harm human lives.”

Among the measures to be used are administrative and restraining orders and intensified monitoring of social media.

Also due to the current security situation, Defense Minister Benny Gantz decided to postpone this week’s planned official visit to India to pay tribute for 30 years of security relations between that nation and the Jewish State.

In addition, the prime minister issued instructions to expand the carrying of weapons by IDF conscripts and reservists; maintain and strengthen dialogue with public leaders and opinion-makers in the Arab sector to preserve stability; and continue and expand Israel Police operations to seize weapons in relevant locales.