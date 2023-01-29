Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

The Israeli government voted Sunday at the weekly cabinet meeting to seal the home of a 13-year-old Arab terrorist who shot and seriously wounded two Israeli men in Jerusalem.

This is a major policy change, as up to this point, Israel has only issued orders to seal and demolish the homes of Arab terrorists who murdered Israelis.

The young teenage terrorist, whose name has not been released, resides with his family in the eastern Jerusalem terrorist hotbed of Jabel Mukabar, located near the Jewish neighborhood of Arnona.

The teen opened fire on Saturday morning in Jerusalem’s City of David neighborhood. One of the two men that he shot managed to return fire with his own weapon.

The young terrorist was wounded and detained before he could hurt anyone else.

The attack came just hours after a deadly rampage by a terrorist in Jerusalem’s Neve Yaakov neighborhood who shot and killed seven Israelis outside a synagogue, and wounded three more.

The eastern Jerusalem home of the 21-year-old Neve Yaakov terrorist was sealed in preparation for demolition within 24 hours of the attack.

“We finished our cabinet meeting and made a series of important decisions,” National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said in a tweeted statement.

“Although I want much more and will continue to work towards achieving more and more resolutions for the war on terror,” he wrote. “I will soon bring to the Knesset the death penalty law for terrorists, and I hope we will pass it with a large majority.”

The cabinet has asked the Shin Bet to submit an “immediate” opinion on the issue of carrying out additional deterrent measures regarding families of terrorists who express support for terrorism.