Photo Credit: Hatzalah Without Borders

Israeli forces foiled a stabbing attack by a Palestinian Authority terrorist on Tuesday afternoon at the Gush Etzion junction in Judea, about 10 minutes south of Jerusalem.

צומת גוש עציון פחע pic.twitter.com/XOd5IRL46H — איציקציק (@talktomee2) January 5, 2021

The terrorist, who was armed with a meat cleaver, was shot and killed near the Gush Etzion Winery, located close a short distance from the junction.

Security forces are searching for the second terrorist, who fled the scene.

Following the attack, traffic on Route 367 was blocked in both directions; drivers have been advised to use alternate routes.