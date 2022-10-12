Photo Credit: Issam Rimawi/Flash90
(Archive 2012) IDF protecting the town of Neve Tzuf / Halamish, which is near Nabi Saleh.

On Tuesday evening an Israeli driver mistakenly entered the Arab village of Nabi Saleh in the Binyamin region. The driver, a repairman who had been working in a neighboring Jewish community and was not familiar with the area, made a wrong turn after he left the town.

Advertisement

The driver was attacked with stones by people inside the Arab village and got into a traffic accident that disabled his vehicle.

Several Arabs in the village rescued him from an attempted lynching and transferred him to the IDF pillbox at the entrance to the village.

The driver is being treated for minor injuries by a military medical team.

His vehicle is disabled with extensive damage and was left inside the village.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraelis in Judea and Samaria Facing Terror Attacks on Hourly Basis
Next articleWhat Nasrallah Said
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...