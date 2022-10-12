Photo Credit: Issam Rimawi/Flash90

On Tuesday evening an Israeli driver mistakenly entered the Arab village of Nabi Saleh in the Binyamin region. The driver, a repairman who had been working in a neighboring Jewish community and was not familiar with the area, made a wrong turn after he left the town.



The driver was attacked with stones by people inside the Arab village and got into a traffic accident that disabled his vehicle.

Several Arabs in the village rescued him from an attempted lynching and transferred him to the IDF pillbox at the entrance to the village.

The driver is being treated for minor injuries by a military medical team.

His vehicle is disabled with extensive damage and was left inside the village.