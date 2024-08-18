Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir / Flash 90

An Israeli man in his forties died of his wounds Sunday evening after being critically injured several hours earlier in a terror attack at the Bar On Industrial Park near the Samaria community of Kedumim.

A Palestinian Authority Arab with an Israeli work permit employed at the industrial park suddenly was revealed to be a terrorist as he attacked a civilian security guard with a sledgehammer and then stole the guard’s weapon before fleeing the scene.

The terrorist was identified as 21-year-old Sultan Nadal Abd-Aljani of Tulkarm, according to a security official who spoke with TPS-IL.

United Hatzalah medical teams provided initial medical treatment to the victim, who was struck in the head.

“The victim … sustained severe head injuries,” said Shirel Popkin, a United Hatzalah paramedic who was first to arrive at the scene.

“I administered initial medical treatment in the factory yard, assisted by an army doctor who evacuated him from the scene in an IDF armored vehicle towards an IDF intensive care ambulance that will transport him to the hospital.”

The victim was taken to Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikvah, where he was listed in critical condition. Despite having fought to save him, doctors at the hospital were forced to declare his death several hours later.

Residents of nearby Kedumim meanwhile received a stark warning from the municipality: “Due to a security incident near the community it is necessary to enter the houses and lock the doors and windows. Do not walk around the streets and do not travel on the roads in the area. Contact the hotline only for emergency reports,” the advisory said.

Roadblocks have been set up around the area as Israeli security forces continue searching for the attacker.

