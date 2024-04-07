Photo Credit: courtesy, the family

JewishPress.com brings you the memorial event commemorating the first hazkara, or yarzheit, of Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee, HY”D, held Sunday night, April 7, 2024.



Speakers at the event included members of the Dee family (including Rabbi Leo Dee), Rabbanit Yemima Mizrachi and a musical reflection from Rav Shlomo Katz.

The family’s mother Lucy and two daughters/sisters, 20-year-old Maia and 15-year-old Rina Dee, HY”D, were murdered in a brutal terror attack in the Jordan Valley, shot to death by Palestinian Authority terrorists aligned with Hamas. The family lives in the town of Efrat in Gush Etzion.

Maia and Rina died instantly. Lucy fought for her life in Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body before succumbing to her mortar wounds several days later.

Rabbi Leo Dee told a gathering last weekend in Jerusalem that he told the remaining members of the family that they would start a new life. “It’s a choice we have to make,” he told the bereaved parents of those who fell on October 7, 2023: “to focus on the good things every single day — the scent of a fresh cup of coffee, the feeling of one’s feet on the ground.”

May their memories forever be a blessing and may their blood be avenged.