Photo Credit: TPS

Multiple people were wounded in a stabbing attack, and the terrorist was subsequently killed, on Thursday evening.

Advertisement



The police said that three citizens were lightly stabbed by a terrorist who was then neutralized by a plain-clothed police officer.

The terrorist got out of a vehicle at a traffic light, on Route 443 at the Modi’in West intersection, opened the door of two vehicles, stabbing and slightly wounded a 39-year-old man and a 23-year-old man in the hand and at the same time sprayed tear gas on other passengers in the vehicle.

The vehicles of the victims continued driving to the gas station near the Shilat junction, and one vehicle remained at the Modi’in West intersection. MDA medics and paramedics provided medical treatment to a total of 8 very lightly wounded individuals, including 2 men with superficial cuts, and 5 who were injured by tear gas.

In addition, the policeman who neutralized the terrorist and was lightly bruised in the face, and was treated.

Police are searching for another possible terrorist who was with him.

Content from TPS was used in this report.