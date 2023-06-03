Photo Credit: Avi Ohayon / GPO

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed a “full investigation” Saturday night after three IDF soldiers were killed earlier in the day by an Egyptian police officer in an attack on Israeli territory.

“The deadly incident on the Egyptian border on Shabbat is severe and extraordinary and will be fully investigated,” Netanyahu said, adding that he wanted to “commend our forces who sought contact and eliminated the terrorist.”

Netanyahu expressed his condolences to the families of the three soldiers who fell in the line of duty.

“Together with the entire people of Israel, I share in the sorrow of the families of Staff Sgt. Ohad Dahan and Sgt. Lia Ben-Nun, and the third soldier whose name has yet to be released and wish a swift recovery to the wounded,” he said.

“Our hearts are with the families in their profound grief.”

President Isaac Herzog also expressed condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers following the conclusion of the Sabbath.

“There are no words to describe the pain and loss,” Herzog said in his statement. “We will preserve their members and continue to determinedly defend our borders.”