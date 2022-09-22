Photo Credit: Mizmor Luxemburg/TPS
IDF in Hawara, in Samaria, following a terror attack. Sept. 19, 2022

A Border Policeman was lightly wounded on Thursday afternoon is a ramming attack in Hawara. The attack happened 300 meters south of Inabus Square. The terrorist was neutralized.

The terrorist is currently unconscious and security forces are waiting for the bomb unit to come and check out the terrorist and his vehicle before approaching.

Jewish Press News Desk
