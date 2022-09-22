Photo Credit: Mizmor Luxemburg/TPS

A Border Policeman was lightly wounded on Thursday afternoon is a ramming attack in Hawara. The attack happened 300 meters south of Inabus Square. The terrorist was neutralized.

The terrorist is currently unconscious and security forces are waiting for the bomb unit to come and check out the terrorist and his vehicle before approaching.

חווארה , חיילים מטפלים במחבל שדרס אותם pic.twitter.com/A4TSm27CMu — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 22, 2022

תמונות מפיגוע הדריסה ב- חווארה pic.twitter.com/zdBpGT8utO — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 22, 2022

תיעוד נוסף מזירת פיגוע הדריסה ב-חווארה pic.twitter.com/bYYezWcltu — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 22, 2022