Photo Credit: United Hatzalah
Scene of the terror attack near Migron and Kochav Yaakov on Road 60. Nov. 29, 2022

A young woman, approximately 20-years-old, was wounded in a ramming attack on Road 60, near Migron and Kochav Yaakov in the Binyamin region. The attack happened on Tuesday, just before 11 AM. The woman was treated by United Hatzalah EMT volunteers. Initial reports say she is injured, but conscious. The driver rammed her and kept driving with her on the hood of his car.

The terrorist was neutralized and killed.

Advertisement

According to the Binyamin security center, the attack happened between on the highway between the Kochav Yaakov gas station and the turnoff to Michmas.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsraeli, US Air Forces Simulate Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR