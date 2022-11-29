Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A young woman, approximately 20-years-old, was wounded in a ramming attack on Road 60, near Migron and Kochav Yaakov in the Binyamin region. The attack happened on Tuesday, just before 11 AM. The woman was treated by United Hatzalah EMT volunteers. Initial reports say she is injured, but conscious. The driver rammed her and kept driving with her on the hood of his car.

The terrorist was neutralized and killed.

כוכב יעקוב בשג, פיגוע דריסה דיווח על פצוע בינוני, המחבל נורה pic.twitter.com/zKVo3chkqI — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 29, 2022

According to the Binyamin security center, the attack happened between on the highway between the Kochav Yaakov gas station and the turnoff to Michmas.