Photo Credit: Hatzalah Without Borders
Passenger's side window smashed by rock-throwing Palestinian Authority terrorists near Tekoa on Sept. 21, 2023

Palestinian Authority terrorists attacked multiple vehicles Thursday afternoon near the Arab village of Tuqu’a, close to the Jewish community of Tekoa in eastern Gush Etzion.

At least one car was significantly damaged when a large rock was hurled at a passenger in the front seat of a car with an Israeli license plate.

Rock hurled by Palestinian Authority terrorists at a vehicle near Tuqu’a, the Arab village near Tekoa, in eastern Gush Etzion. Sept. 21, 2023
The window was closed so miraculously the window was smashed, but the passenger was physically unharmed. However, the victim suffered extreme anxiety, according to Hatzalah Without Borders in Judea & Samaria.

Israeli security forces were deployed to the site.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

