Photo Credit: Hatzalah Without Borders

Palestinian Authority terrorists attacked multiple vehicles Thursday afternoon near the Arab village of Tuqu’a, close to the Jewish community of Tekoa in eastern Gush Etzion.

At least one car was significantly damaged when a large rock was hurled at a passenger in the front seat of a car with an Israeli license plate.

The window was closed so miraculously the window was smashed, but the passenger was physically unharmed. However, the victim suffered extreme anxiety, according to Hatzalah Without Borders in Judea & Samaria.

Israeli security forces were deployed to the site.