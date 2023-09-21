Photo Credit: MDA

A Palestinian Authority terrorist rammed his vehicle into a 32-year-old Israeli man on Thursday as he was walking near the Qalandiya checkpoint leading from the Palestinian Authority to northern Jerusalem.

“The patient who was hit by the vehicle was walking near the checkpoint with limb injuries,” the Magen David Adom emergency medical response organization said. “We provided initial treatment and evacuated him to hospital while he was fully conscious.”

The 38-year-old terrorist, a resident of Kfar Aqab, had stopped the vehicle at the crossing but when he was approached by a security guard, he swerved the car into the next lane and rammed into a 32-year-old civilian security officer.

The Israeli victim sustained injuries to his lower limbs. He was taken by MDA to Hadassah Medical Center’s Mount Scopus campus.

The terrorist was neutralized by the security forces, and was “fully conscious” as well, MDA reported.

The attack may have been a case of attempted suicide, according to Israel Police, who said the terrorist had already cut himself with an exacto-knife prior to the attack. The knife and some blood was found by security personnel on the driver’s seat.

The incident is being treated as a suicide-by-ramming terrorist attack.