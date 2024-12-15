Photo Credit: Moshe Shai/FLASH90

Israeli security forces set up roadblocks on the Route 1 highway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Sunday afternoon due to a suspected security incident.

The Israel Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) deployed the “Tequila” rapid intervention team after two suspected Palestinian terrorists crossed the Jewish state’s pre-1967 lines through the Jerusalem security fence from Judea, Ynet reported.

“Police checkpoints were deployed on the section of the highway from Sha’ar HaGai westward following a warning that was received regarding a suspicious vehicle,” the Israel Police said.

“The suspect vehicle and its driver were stopped by National Traffic Police near the Latrun Junction, during which the vehicle was inspected and examined by sappers to lift the suspicion,” the statement added.

The driver of the vehicle was handed over to the Shin Bet for further questioning.

An Israel Police spokesman told the Channel 12 News broadcaster that the incident was “still ongoing.” Channel 14 News reported that one or more suspects managed to escape before the vehicle was pulled over.

On Thursday, Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the Israel Defense Forces to raise the state of alert in Judea and Samaria and prepare for a possible uptick in terrorist attacks emanating from the area.

Katz said he ordered the army to increase the protection of Jewish communities and major traffic arteries due to fears that Palestinian terrorists could be inspired by the rapid takeover of Syria by rebels.

“Israel is determined to defend its borders and communities in the south, north and east against any threat—we will not allow a return to the reality of before October 7, [2023],” Katz said.

