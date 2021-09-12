Photo Credit: Cumta Red Alert system

Gaza terrorists launched another rocket attack at around 8:48 pm Monday night on southern Israel. It was the third such attack from Gaza in as many days.

INTERCEPTED: Terrorists in Gaza just fired a rocket toward Israeli civilians. Our Iron Dome Aerial Defense system intercepted it mid-air. pic.twitter.com/BxoWMC3J85 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 12, 2021

The sound of the Iron Dome interception missile shooting down the rocket was heard over Sderot just a few seconds after the Red Alert incoming rocket alert siren blared through the city and other communities in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council district.

The Iron Dome aerial defense system is triggered when the trajectory of a rocket or mortar shell is heading towards a heavily populated area.

The IDF Spokesperson confirmed the Iron Dome system had intercepted a rocket launched from Gaza into Israeli territory.

No injuries and/or property damaged reported.

This is the second time in two days that Gaza rocket fire has been aimed at the Jewish border community of Sderot.

In addition to rocket fire, Gaza terrorists continue to attack Israel with incendiary balloons and violent riots at the border.

In response to Saturday night’s rocket fire, the IDF struck a Hamas underground rocket production workshop, a weapons storage site, a terrorist training facility and a terrorist tunnel.

This is also the fourth rocket attack since the end of Operation Guardian of the Walls, Israel’s name for the 11-day mini-war against Israel launched by Gaza’s Iranian-backed, ruling Hamas terrorist group.