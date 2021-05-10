Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

Following the heavy rocket fire from Gaza, the IDF Home Front Command has issued instructions to residents in areas around the Gaza border, central (including Be’er Sheva) and western Negev, the southern Shefela region and Lachish.

In accordance with the instructions issued shortly after 7 pm:

1. Open-space events and gatherings are approved only up to 10 people, and indoors only up to 50 people – and on condition they can reach a correctly protected space during a Red Alert.

2. Tomorrow, Tuesday 11.5.21, there will be no studies, including the special education and formal education in the above areas.

Employees are allowed to go to their work places only if there is a safe space close by.

The instructions remain in effect until Tuesday at 6 pm.