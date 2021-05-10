Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90

The municipality of Tel Aviv-Jaffa (Yafo) announced a few minutes before 10 pm Monday night that it was opening the public bomb shelters in the city.

Barely a minute later, a fresh barrage of rockets was fired at Israel from Gaza, targeting communities near the Gaza border and as far north as the coastal city of Ashkelon.

One building in the border city of Sderot was damaged in the burst of rocket fire a few minutes after 10 pm. There were no reports of physical injuries.

The IDF said in a statement just before 10 pm that it attacked ‘two rocket launchers, two military positions and eight terrorist operatives of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip,’ in response to the rocket fire.

The strikes come as more rocket attack alerts have been issued for Israel’s south, including a salvo fired at Ashkelon at 9 pm local time.

Israel declared a state of emergency Monday night in the area up to 50 miles around Gaza after a situational assessment held earlier in the day. Defense Minister Benny Ganz said he would convene a situational assessment with top military personnel.

Dozens of missiles were aimed at Ashkelon and nearby communities, as well as in the community of Kerem Shalom east of southern Gaza at around 9:09 pm, according to Israeli television news reports.

The Iron Dome anti-missile defense system intercepted many the rockets in mid-air.

Arabs in Jerusalem continued clashes with Israeli security forces at the Damascus Gate entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City and on the Temple Mount.

Hamas authorities in Gaza claimed 20 people were dead and 65 were wounded as a result of Israeli air strikes, including nine children, according to a report by Haaretz. Three of those children were killed by Hamas when one of its rockets misfired as it was being launched from a heavily populated civilian area in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to IDF Headquarters at the Kirya Base in Ramat Gan on Monday night, where he was to hold briefings with top military and security personnel.

“This evening, on Jerusalem Day, the terrorist organizations in Gaza have crossed a red line and attacked us with missiles in the outskirts of Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said in remarks earlier in a Jerusalem Day ceremony at Jerusalem’s Ammunition Hill.

“Israel will respond with great force. We will not tolerate attacks on our territory, our capital, our citizens or our soldiers,” he said.

“Those who attack us will pay a heavy price,” Netanyahu said, adding “the current conflict could continue for some time.

“We do not seek escalation but whoever chooses to escalate will feel the weight of our arm,” he said.

“We will carefully choose the timing of our response and the force of the confrontation with our enemies. This is not new.”