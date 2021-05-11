Photo Credit: IDF
Damage to a home in the Gaza border community of Nir Am, May 10 2021

The Israel Defense Forces named its current military operation “Guardian of the Walls” late Monday night, just as reports were received that a home in southern Israel was hit by a rocket fired from Gaza.

The home was located in the Gaza border community of Nir Am.

One person was lightly wounded and the home was damaged in the attack. Several others suffered shock and severe anxiety.

A few minutes later the Red Alert incoming rocket siren was triggered in the Negev city of Netivot; it continued to wail in Gaza border communities.

The IDF Home Front Command ordered all schools closed in communities located within the 40-kilometer (25 mile) range from Gaza. In addition and on their own cognizance, mayors in Rishon Lezion, Ness Ziona, Rehovot, Bat Yam and Holon also decided to close schools in their cities.

