Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
An Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missile at rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, August 7, 2022.

Multiple rockets were launched from Gaza, just two minutes before midnight on Thursday. It appears that one rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system, another fell in an open area. The IDF says both were shot down.

The rockets, launched from northern Gaza, were targeting the city of Ashkelon. The city announced that public bomb shelters have been opened in the city.

Jewish Press News Desk
