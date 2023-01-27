Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Multiple rockets were launched from Gaza, just two minutes before midnight on Thursday. It appears that one rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system, another fell in an open area. The IDF says both were shot down.

מהירי כעת לעבר אשקלון pic.twitter.com/lGsSHclORG — אסף פוזיילוב (@pozailov1) January 26, 2023

The rockets, launched from northern Gaza, were targeting the city of Ashkelon. The city announced that public bomb shelters have been opened in the city.

ירי מ-עזה לעבר ישראל. ירוטים של כיפת ברזל בדרום pic.twitter.com/tt5nbmhlz1 — בז news (@1717Bazz) January 26, 2023