The IDF attacked military compounds and a site for the production of weapons of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip, as Operation Shield and Arrow continued into Wednesday night.

PIJ terrorists launched dozens of rockets at Israeli cities in an area stretching from the Gaza border all the way north to Tel Aviv, and east to Be’er Sheva following a premature announcement that ceasefire talks appeared to be reaching some success.

The terrorist organization quickly issued a statement denying any agreement and threatening escalation if Israel does not meet “all” their (unspecified) demands.

Combat helicopters attacked four PIJ military compounds in Gaza, including compounds used to store weapons. In addition, a military compound used by the organization’s naval force was attacked as well.

“The IDF continues to attack terrorist targets of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in its brief statement.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

