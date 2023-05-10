Photo Credit: Atia Mohammed / Flash 90

The IDF attacked military compounds and a site for the production of weapons of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip, as Operation Shield and Arrow continued into Wednesday night.

מבצע "מגן וחץ" מסוקי קרב תקפו לפני זמן קצר ארבעה מתחמים צבאיים של הג'יהאד האסלאמי הפלסטיני ברצועת עזה, בהם מתחמים המשמשים לאחסון אמצעי לחימה. בנוסף, נתקף מתחם צבאי המשמש את הכוח הימי של הארגון. בשעה זו צה"ל ממשיך לתקוף מטרות טרור של הג'יהאד האסלאמי הפלסטיני ברצועת עזה pic.twitter.com/mS2KCiW71X — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 10, 2023

PIJ terrorists launched dozens of rockets at Israeli cities in an area stretching from the Gaza border all the way north to Tel Aviv, and east to Be’er Sheva following a premature announcement that ceasefire talks appeared to be reaching some success.

The terrorist organization quickly issued a statement denying any agreement and threatening escalation if Israel does not meet “all” their (unspecified) demands.

Combat helicopters attacked four PIJ military compounds in Gaza, including compounds used to store weapons. In addition, a military compound used by the organization’s naval force was attacked as well.

“The IDF continues to attack terrorist targets of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in its brief statement.