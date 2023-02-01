Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90
Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists fired a single rocket Wednesday afternoon at Jewish communities along the Gaza border.

The Iron Dome aerial defense intercepted the rocket.

The Red Alert incoming rocket siren activated just before 5:30 pm on Wednesday, giving residents barely 15 seconds to reach their bomb shelters and other safe spaces.

The alert was triggered in the Sha’ar HaNegev Jewish communities of Nir Am, Ivim and Sderot.

This is a developing story.

