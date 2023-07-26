Photo Credit: Hillel Maeir/Flash90

PA Arab terrorists fired toward the study hall of the Homesh Yeshiva in Samaria on Tuesday night, according to Israeli media reports.

No casualties were reported, and Israel Defense Forces troops were sweeping the area.

Following the incident, the yeshiva’s administration called on the government to restore the legal status of the northern Samaria community, which were destroyed in the 2005 Disenagement.

“The Homesh Yeshiva is strong [and] terrorism will never move us from this important hill. The answer to terrorism: immediately legalizing the community of Homesh, together with all the towns in northern Samaria,” yeshiva administrators said, according to Israel Hayom.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan called on the government to “strengthen” the yeshiva.

“The entire nation of Israel salutes the pioneers of the Homesh Yeshiva,” said Dagan, adding, “We demand a decisive response from the government—towards the terrorist village of Burqa, from where the shots came, and by strengthening the Homesh Yeshiva.”

The 2005 Gaza disengagement led to the evacuation and destruction of Homesh, Sa-Nur, Ganim and Kadim in Samaria, as well as of 21 communities in the Gaza Strip.

As a first step, in March, the Knesset repealed articles of a 2005 law banning Israelis from entering and residing in the four Samaria communities, and in May IDF Central Command head Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs signed an order allowing Israelis to reenter Homesh.

Following the legislative move, Homesh’s yeshiva was relocated to a new, permanent location, several hundred meters off of disputed land.