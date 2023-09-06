Photo Credit: Israel Police
Meat cleaver (butcher's knife) used in Jaffa Gate terror attack. Sept. 6, 2023

One person has been seriously wounded in a stabbing attack at Jerusalem’s Sha’ar Yafo (Jaffa Gate), on Wednesday afternoon. MDA says a 50-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the upper body. From the photo released by the police, he appears to have been attacked with a meat cleaver. A second person was lightly wounded and also taken to the hospital.

In the video, the attacker can be seen repeatedly stabbing the victim.

The 17-year-old Arab terrorist from eastern Jerusalem has been arrested.

The wounded man has been rushed to the hospital. MDA reports that he is in serious but stable condition.

Jewish Press News Desk
Jewish Press News Desk

