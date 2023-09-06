Photo Credit: Israel Police

One person has been seriously wounded in a stabbing attack at Jerusalem’s Sha’ar Yafo (Jaffa Gate), on Wednesday afternoon. MDA says a 50-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed in the upper body. From the photo released by the police, he appears to have been attacked with a meat cleaver. A second person was lightly wounded and also taken to the hospital.

In the video, the attacker can be seen repeatedly stabbing the victim.

תיעוד רגעי הפיגוע בירושלים pic.twitter.com/f5QNMs9B6W — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 6, 2023

The 17-year-old Arab terrorist from eastern Jerusalem has been arrested.

ירושלים העיר העתיקה דווח על אירוע דקירה , הרקע בבדיקה pic.twitter.com/d1XSAxxiDk — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 6, 2023

The wounded man has been rushed to the hospital. MDA reports that he is in serious but stable condition.

תיעוד מרגעים לאחר פיגוע הדקירה בירושלים pic.twitter.com/CrUyExQiUr — בז news (@1717Bazz) September 6, 2023