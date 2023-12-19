Photo Credit: Courtesy the family

Israeli security forces demolished the home of a Palestinian Authority terrorist who killed two Israelis and arrested 10 PA Arabs wanted for terror activities around Judea and Samaria on Monday night.

In the town of Aqraba, near Shechem (Nablus), soldiers razed the home of Osama Bani Padel, who killed Shay Nigreker 60, and his son, Aviad, 28, at a car wash in Huwara in August.

Meanwhile, ten wanted Arab were arrested in counter-terror operations throughout Judea and Samaria, of whom four were affiliated with Hamas.

In the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan in Samaria, soldiers seized more than 100,000 shekels ($27,000) in terror funds. And in the town of Zurif, near Hebron, security forces confiscated more than 40 illegal vehicles.

Since October 7, around 2,400 Arab terror suspects have been arrested throughout Judea and Samaria, of whom 1,200 are associated with Hamas.