Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90

The terrorist who opened fire at a bar on Dizengoff street in Tel Aviv on Thursday night killing two people and wounding more than a dozen, has been killed at 5:30 AM Friday following an overnight manhunt.

The Shin Bet released the following announcement Friday morning:

Following a pursuit by security forces, the terrorist who carried out last night’s shooting in Tel Aviv has been located and neutralized, today (Friday, 8 April 2022). The terrorist, an Arab from Judea and Samaria, was located by the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, and was killed in an exchange of fire with Shin Bet agents and Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit officers; none of our forces were wounded. The investigation of the terrorist attack is ongoing.

▪️رائد فتحي حازم من جنين

המחבל: ראאד פתחי חאזם מג׳נין pic.twitter.com/nSYTCbH6Bh — Anan Samman (@samman_anan) April 8, 2022

בתום מרדף של כוחות הביטחון, אותר וסוכל המחבל אשר ביצע את הפיגוע בתל אביב.

המחבל, פלסטיני מאיו”ש, אותר ע”י השב”כ כשהוא מסתתר בסמוך למסגד ביפו ובמהלך חילופי אש עם כוח לוחמי שב”כ וימ”מ, נהרג במקום.

ללא נפגעים לכוחותינו. חקירת הפיגוע נמשכת. תקשורת שב״כ pic.twitter.com/Zkq5RPrFXj — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) April 8, 2022

Two security force members spotted the terrorist. They called on him to stop. He opened fire back at them. They returned fire and shot and killed the terrorist.

The terrorist was from Jenin.

Muezzins in Jenin are announcing the death of Raad Fatchi Hazm. The terrorist’s father is a senior official in Fatah and an officer in the PA security forces.

הודעה במסגדים במחנה הפליטים ג’נין על מותו של רעד חאזם הבוקר , לפי ההודעה הוא משוייך לפת”ח / גדודי חללי אל אקצא. pic.twitter.com/irRWmVMRTl — Jack khoury.جاك خوري (@KhJacki) April 8, 2022

More than a 1000 security forces were directly involved with the search for the terrorist, including IDF special forces inside Tel Aviv, which was an unusual decision made due to the difficulty in finding the terrorist after the attack.

Ichilov hospital announced that 8 wounded are still hospitalized with them. One is in critical condition and they are still fighting for his life. Three are in the ICU and no longer in danger. Four more are in light to moderate condition.

The identity of one of the terror victims has been released. He name is Tomer Morad, 28. He was an employee at the bar.