Photo Credit: TPS-IL

Alert security personnel in the Jewish community of Neve Tzuf-Ateret in the Binyamin region on Monday morning foiled what would certainly have been a huge terrorist attack.

Palestinian Authority terrorists attempted to attack the Binyamin region community using a car bomb that was dropped off and left at the entrance to the community.

Advertisement





Security personnel said the car contained two large gas balloons that were wired to a detonator but had not yet exploded.

Miraculously, the car bomb was neutralized in time by sappers outside the community, and there were no reports of Israeli wounded.

Israel Police and IDF bomb squad personnel are handling the car.

“A great miracle happened this morning in Binyamin. Terrorism in Judea and Samaria requires military action just like in Gaza and Rafah,” said the head of the Binyamin Regional Council and the Judea and Samaria Israel Council.

Car Bombs Explode at Gush Etzion Gas Station and Karmei Tzur

“The population must be mobilized and the neighborhoods and terrorist infrastructure must be razed to the ground.”

The foiled attack follows two separate car bombing attacks that did explode last Friday night in Gush Etzion on the southern outskirts of Jerusalem.

Share this article on WhatsApp: