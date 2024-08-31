Photo Credit: CCTV

On Friday night at approximately 11:15 PM, a car bomb exploded at the Tzomet Hagush gas station in Gush Etzion, resulting in significant damage and chaos. CCTV footage captured the moment the vehicle burst into flames and detonating. The terrorists responsible for bringing the car to the station were shot and killed by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers. One was shot and killed as he attempted to flee the scene. At least two terrorists were killed in total. The Machat Etzion (IDF regional commander) was lightly wounded in the hand from friendly fire. Other Israelis were also lightly wounded.

*מוקד עדכוני יו"ש -*

סיכום ארועים עד כה 00:35 –

סמוך לשעה 23:15 מחבלים מגיעים ככול הנראה עם מכונית תופת לתחנת הדלק בגוש עציון ומפוצצים אותה בתחנה, כנראה בכדי למשוך אליהם כוחות ולפתוח עליהם בירי, כתוצאה מכך נפצעו 2 ישראלים במצב בינוני וקל, המחבלים חוסלו (לפחות 2), אחד חוסל תוך כדי… pic.twitter.com/SRONfdcWpF — בז news (@1717Bazz) August 31, 2024

Advertisement





Also the same evening, a second incident occurred in the nearby community of Karmei Tzur. A terrorist drove into the community shooting at the guard, leading to a brief chase by security forces. A member of the town’s security team rammed the vehicle with his car, stopping it. The terrorist jumped out of his vehicle and the security team opened fire at the terrorist and the car, at which point the bomb inside the car exploded. The terrorist was shot and killed.

There’s unconfirmed reports that there was a third car bomb near Maaleh Chever (Bani Naim). This has not been confirmed.

Reports indicate that security officials believe the car bombs came from the same lab in Hebron. They bombs were packed with nails and screws, according to a report in Haaretz. Both cars originated in Hebron and it appears to have been a coordinated attack.

The events in Gush Etzion mark a surge in terrorist activity in the region. Earlier in the week, a group of attackers threw stones at two cars traveling from Efrat to the nearby Eitam Hill farm. Teenagers in one of the stoned vehicles ogt out and confronted the Arab attackers. There was a report of an exchange of gunfire when soldiers arrived on the scene and began to chase the Arab attacks. One Arab, who was not from the local village, was killed, and three others were injured during the confrontation.

Additionally, an improvised explosive device (IED) was thrown at a bus near Maale Amos earlier in the week.

These incidents reflect a rise in terrorist activity across Gush Etzion, as well as in other areas of Judea and Samaria.

Share this article on WhatsApp: