The Al-Muhahideen Brigades terrorist organization has claimed responsibility for a shooting attack Wednesday on Mount Hebron.

An Israeli Jew was targeted with gunfire late in the evening in a drive-by shooting near the Adorayim junction in the southern Hebron Hills.

The armed wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, the Brigades operates in Gaza, Judea and Samaria — including Jenin — and has in the past claimed responsibility for rocket fire against Israel, operating in cooperation with Islamic Jihad‘s al-Quds Brigades.

The group said in a statement the attack was carried out as “a response to the crimes of the enemy, and the right of our people in Jenin,” according to Ynet.

In the attack, the vehicle was damaged but the driver, who was not physically injured, maintained his composure and kept driving until he arrived at the Jewish community of Negohot, where he reported the attack.

Israeli military forces set out to search for the perpetrators, who fled after the attack.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi held a situational assessment at the army’s Central Command just a few hours earlier to discuss the uptick in terrorist attacks aimed at Israelis in Judea and Samaria.

“We will continue to prepare for every scenario, and we will act as necessary at any time and in any place in order to ensure the security of the residents of the State of Israel,” Kochavi said in a statement.

One day earlier, Palestinian Authority terrorists detonated a bomb and opened fire at Israeli security forces during an arrest operation in Jenin. The forces were there to arrest two suspects involved in multiple recent shooting attacks, the IDF said.

“After our forces surrounded the residence in which the suspects were located, an explosive device detonated and the suspects opened fire toward the security forces,” the IDF said.

“The security forces fired back in accordance with standard operating procedures and the two suspects were both killed.”

One of the suspects, Rahman Hazam, was the brother of a terrorist who murdered three Israeli civilians in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv earlier this year.

“We will continue to act in the fight against terrorism,” the IDF said.