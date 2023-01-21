Photo Credit: TPS
Palestinian Authority terrorist still clutching the screwdriver with which he tried to kill a Jewish farmer on January 21, 2023

A Palestinian Authority terrorist died on the Sabbath when he attacked a Jewish farmer at his homestead in Sde Efraim in the Binyamin region, northwest of Ramallah.

Tariq Odeh Youssef Ma’ali, a 40-year-old resident of a nearby Arab village, arrived at the farm in a car with Israeli license plates. When he exited his vehicle, he tried to stab the farmer at his home, using a heavy screwdriver.

The farmer, however, retreated, pulled his weapon and opened fire to defend himself, killing his attacker.

The attack by a Palestinian Authority terrorist took place in Sde Efraim on January 21, 2023

The name of the would-be victim – who was unharmed — has not been released.

Sde Efraim is a small community located between the Jewish towns of Dolev and Na’aleh, east of Modi’in Illit and Kfar Ha’Oranim.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

