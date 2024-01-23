Photo Credit: Noa Maor / TPS

An armed terrorist arrived at the Einav junction in the Shomron riding on a moped and opened fire on IDF forces in the area, on Monday afternoon.

The soldiers, reservists from 9306, returned fire and a gunfight ensued. The terrorist was killed without any harm to our troops. A security vehicles was hit multiple times.

A number of weapons were found on the terrorist.

*לוחמי צה״ל במילואים חיסלו מחבל שירה לעברם סמוך לכפר ענבתא שבמנשה* לפני זמן קצר לוחמי מילואים של גדוד 9306 שהיו בפעילות להגנת צירים בסמוך לכפר ענבתא שבחטיבת מנשה, זיהו מחבל שנסע לכיוונם ופתח בירי לעברם. הלוחמים חתרו למגע וחיסלו את המחבל. הנשק ואמצעי הלחימה שהיו ברשות המחבל… pic.twitter.com/RWndHnjpFl — בז news (@1717Bazz) January 23, 2024