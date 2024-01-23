Photo Credit: Noa Maor / TPS
Scene of the terror attack near the Einav junction in the Shomron. Jan. 23, 2024.

An armed terrorist arrived at the Einav junction in the Shomron riding on a moped and opened fire on IDF forces in the area, on Monday afternoon.

The soldiers, reservists from 9306, returned fire and a gunfight ensued. The terrorist was killed without any harm to our troops. A security vehicles was hit multiple times.

A number of weapons were found on the terrorist.

