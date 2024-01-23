Photo Credit: Suleiman Basam Harav / Nature and Parks Authority

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed Tuesday that a missile attack launched by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon has caused “slight” damage to the IAF air traffic control base located atop Mount Meron in northern Israel.

The base provides Israel with important intelligence on the enemy’s movements.

“The IDF intercepted some rockets from Lebanon,” the IDF said in its statement. “As a result of the skill and operational readiness of the troops, and support from additional systems, the IAF’s detection abilities were not damaged in the attack.

“No injuries were reported and the details of the incident are under review.”

Earlier in the day, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the barrage of a dozen missiles at the base, located about eight kilometers (five miles) from the Lebanese border.

Hezbollah previously attacked the base on January 6, 2024 with a massive barrage of dozens of missiles in what the group said was an “initial response” to the assassination of senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri. Arab media reported that two radar domes were damaged in the attack.

Although the IDF initially declined to comment, the military later confirmed the attack had caused damage to a “sensitive” base on Mount Meron.

At the same time, the announcement clarified that the functionality of the Air Force base was not impacted, and that despite the attempt to damage the capabilities of the Air Force and to try to “blind” it, the effort was unsuccessful.