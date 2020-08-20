Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

IDF troops operating in the Binyamin area on Wednesday night shot and killed a terrorist as he was attacking Israeli motorists driving in the area.

The IDF stated that soldiers operating near the Arab village of Deir Abu Mash’al identified a three-member terror squad carrying materials used to ignite Molotov cocktails and who prepared tires in order to set them on fire and hit civilian vehicles driving on a nearby road.

The soldiers shot at the cell and hit one of them. The terrorist subsequently died of his injuries. The two others fled the scene.

The IDF noted that similar attacks have occurred in this area in the past. Earlier this month, a burning tire with an explosive charge inside it was placed on the road. No one was injured in the attack.

Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Ganz praised the action and wrote on Facebook: “A successful operation by the IDF. Praise to our dear warriors for a successful operation, with God’s help. Thank you to the brigade commander and the rest of the senior command who are working to strengthen security.”