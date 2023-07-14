Photo Credit: Courtesy: Shevach Family

Ahmed Konvea, the terrorist who murdered the late Rabbi Raziel Shevach, was convicted Thursday in a military court.

The Rabbi was murdered in a drive by terrorist shooting by the Havat Gilad outpost in Samaria in 2018.

In addition, the defendant was convicted of several offenses of attempting to cause death on purpose, membership and activity in an unauthorized association, obstruction of justice and other security offenses.

According to the indictment filed by the military prosecution, the defendant planned and carried out several shooting attacks. For several weeks, the accused and his accomplices watched over areas where they planned to carry out an attack, waited for the arrival of Jewish citizens, then drove in their direction in a vehicle and fired a bunch of shots at them.

On one of the occasions, the accused and his accomplices shot at the late Rabbi Shabach who was traveling in a car, hitting him and causing his death. The accused and his accomplices fled the scene, and then burned the vehicle in which they were traveling.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 1.

DNA Helps Solve 20 Year Old Murder

On Thursday Israeli authorities revealed that the rape and murder of the late Margarita Levy was solved after a lengthy investigation and 20 years after the crime was committed in Eilat.

Israel Police intend to charge 51 year old Sami Abu Al-Asal, a resident of Jaffa, with the crime.

Police said the main breakthrough in the case was made possible through DNA tests performed at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine by the director of the laboratory, Dr. Nurit Bobalil, and the team of experts.