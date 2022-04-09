Photo Credit: courtesy

A third victim has died following Thursday night’s horrific terrorist attack at a pub on the city’s busy Dizengoff Street.

Former Olympian kayaker Barak Lofen, 35, was critically wounded in the attack that first claimed the lives of two friends from Kfar Saba out for a beer, Eitam Megini, 27, and Tomer Morad, 28.

It was the fourth major attack since March 22.

The terrorist who carried out the attack was tracked down by Israeli security forces and killed early Friday morning near a mosque in Jaffa (Yafo).

Lofen, who lived with his wife and three children in Givat Shmuel, was born and grew up in Kibbutz Ginoar, near Lake Kinneret.

He succumbed to his wounds Friday at Ichilov (Sourasky) Medical Center.

His family said in a statement:

“Our beloved Barak,

Grandson of the founders of Kibbutz Ginosar

Exemplary husband and father,

Athlete in every limb, member of the Olympic Kayak team, and

Educator of the future generation in the field.

He left us prematurely,

Shocked, hurt and very loving.”

Lofen represented Israel at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and in 2012 at the Olympics in London.

Megini was engaged to be married to his girlfriend Ayala. Morad worked at Tel Aviv’s Ilka bar, where they both lost their lives to terror.

May their blood be avenged.