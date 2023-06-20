Photo Credit: courtesy

Officials began the sad process of identifying the four victims who lost their lives in a Palestinian Authority terror attack near the Jewish community of Eli earlier in the day.

4 Israelis Murdered, 4 Wounded in Deadly Eli Terrorist Shooting, Terrorists Eliminated

The first victim to be identified was 21-year-old Harel Masoud, the son of Gil and Yael Masoud and a resident of the central Israeli town of Yad Binyamin.

The second victim of Palestinian Authority hate was 60-year-old Ofer Fayerman, a resident of Eli.

Elisha Anteman, 18, was identified as the third victim in the deadly attack. Antman was also a resident of Eli, and a 12th-grade student at the Bnei Akiva yeshiva high school.

Four other victims were injured in the deadly attack. All were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem and Petach Tivkah.

Both terrorists were eliminated, one by an armed civilian, and the second in a shootout that ensued when elite IDF Yamam special forces and Shin Bet personnel tracked him down.