Photo Credit: Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides compared the murder of 4 Israelis and the wounding of 4 more Israelis in the brutal Arab terror attack in Eli on Tuesday afternoon to the unintentional deaths of Arab civilians killed in a fighting between IDF forces and Arab terrorists in Jenin. 7 IDF soldiers and an IDF K-9 dog were wounded in that clash with terrorists in Jenin from a massive roadside bomb. Six terrorists were killed.

Deeply concerned about the civilian deaths and injuries that have occurred in the West Bank these past 48 hours, including that of minors. Praying for the families as they mourn the loss of loved ones, or tend to those injured. — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) June 20, 2023

Advertisement





Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog criticized Nides attempt at moral equivalence with a scathing response:

“Today, yet another heinous Palestinian terror attack claimed the lives of 4 innocent Israeli civilians. There is no justification whatsoever for the targeting and killing of innocent civilians. It must be unequivocally condemned. Any attempt of a so called “balanced” condemnation is misguided and disrespectful to the memory of the victims.

In recent months, terror activities in the northern part of the West Bank have escalated as the Palestinian Authority has lost effective security control. Jenin, where the IDF recently operated, has become an Iranian terror stronghold, located just minutes away from Israeli population centers. Replete with hundreds of armed terrorists and laboratories working to produce lethal explosive devices and rockets, this “capital” of terror has become the main springboard of terror attacks against Israelis.

Israel will do whatever it takes to protect Israeli citizens and stop this wave of terror.”

Today, yet another heinous Palestinian terror attack claimed the lives of 4 innocent Israeli civilians. There is no justification whatsoever for the targeting and killing of innocent civilians. It must be unequivocally condemned. Any attempt of a so called “balanced” condemnation… — Ambassador Michael Herzog (@AmbHerzog) June 20, 2023

Nides subsequently tweeted out a condemnation without the false moral equivalency.

I condemn in the strongest terms the senseless murder of four innocent Israelis today — my heart is with their grieving family members. — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) June 20, 2023

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan had a similar interaction with the morally corrupt United Nations statement:

“My heart aches hearing the news of 4 innocent Israelis murdered by despicable Palestinian terrorists. I send my condolences to the families of the victims.

The @UN’s empty condemnations mean nothing. The UN’s representatives make immoral and false comparisons between a democracy neutralizing terrorists posing imminent threats and vicious terrorists targeting innocent civilians. Calling it a “cycle of violence” only gives a green light for the terrorists to continue.

The UN does not demand accountability from Abu Mazen, who refuses to even condemn the murders, while he continues to pay salaries to terrorists and allow sick celebrations on his streets. This Palestinian behavior cannot be tolerated.”

My heart aches hearing the news of 4 innocent Israelis murdered by despicable Palestinian terrorists. I send my condolences to the families of the victims. The @UN’s empty condemnations mean nothing. The UN’s representatives make immoral and false comparisons between a… https://t.co/WRkhsLDtFD pic.twitter.com/02d1R8bhRA — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) June 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Amnesty International wasted no time in spewing their antisemitism after the terror attack:

Less than an hour after four Israeli civilians (including a high school student) were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorists, @Amnesty chose to put out this disgusting tweet. A “human rights” organization with no regard for human rights. Abhorrent. pic.twitter.com/IhE1Mtm2O7 — Israel ישראל ?? (@Israel) June 20, 2023