Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Wednesday the Israeli government “will not allow disturbances,” either on the Golan Heights or in Judea and Samaria.

“There are days when we must state what is self-evident: The State of Israel is a nation of laws. All citizens of Israel are obligated to obey the law. We will not allow disturbances either on the Golan Heights or in Judea and Samaria,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.

I give full backing to the Israel Police and the security forces in their efforts to maintain law and order. We will not accept any provocations to the police or the security forces in these places or anywhere else. We are a nation of laws.”

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant likewise called on Israelis in Judea and Samaria not to take the law into their own hands following the murder of four local residents in a terrorist attack near the Jewish community of Eli. Four others were wounded in the shooting.

“I want to take this opportunity to call on my brothers, the settlers, please don’t take the law into your hands. Let the IDF do what it knows how to do best — to safeguard your security,” Gallant said late Tuesday.

Netanyahu’s warning came at the end of a day in which thousands of local Druze residents rioted on the Golan Heights and local Jewish residents rioted in a Palestinian Authority town. The Druze protesters were ostensibly rioting in response to the construction of wind turbines in the region – but according to community leaders, also in response to building rage over the Kaminitz Law.

(Approved by the Knesset in 2017, the Kaminitz Law, is actually an amendment to Israel’s Building and Planning law. It gave the government increased enforcement powers over illegal construction without building permits, including the use of demolition and eviction orders. Fines against offenders were also increased.)

Enraged Jews Fight Back Against Terror

About the same time, some 200 local Jewish rioters rampaged through the Arab village of Turmus Ayya, near the terrorist hotbed of Huwara, in response to a deadly terror attack outside the Jewish community of Eli that left four Israelis dead, and four others wounded.

There have been multiple similar attacks in the same area in recent months. One of the two terrorists who carried out Tuesday’s attack was from Huwara, according to documentation on his identity card.

The Druze riots came in response to construction work in the northern Golan Heights to build wind turbines, a move the rioters claimed would destroy their fields and their lives.

The Druze rioters burned tires, hurled Molotov cocktails and rocks, and shot live fireworks at Israeli police. Several of the rioters were injured, including one who was hit by a rubber bullet. Hundreds of Druze rioters also attempted to break into the police station in the village of Masa’de. At least 12 police officers were hurt in the melee.

“Many Druze individuals arrived at the police station in Mas’ade in the Golan Heights and tried to take control of it. They threw stones, set tires on fire, punctured police vehicle tires, and even fired live ammunition. Some of the officers were injured by the thrown stones. In response, the police dispersed the group and pushed them away from the area,” Israel Police said in a statement.

“There is very great rage,” warned Rafik Halabi, head of the Daliyat al-Carmel Council in an interview with Ynet Radio. “We are on the verge of an intifada in Druze villages in Israel,” he said.

“Contracts have been signed, and substantial amounts of money have been paid to landowners, leaders and local authorities, who demand the implementation of the project,” police said.

“The Israel Police calls on the leaders of the Druze community to accept the legal process, calm tensions and refrain from spreading fake news on social media. The members of the community are an integral part of Israeli society, holding key positions, and have been an example of democracy and adherence to the law over the years. Violent and oppressive behavior, including roadblocks, tire burnings, and damaging traffic lights, may result in injuries and affect existing relations.”

Sheikh Tarif warned in a statement that the protests “”are an accumulation of years of anger toward a discriminatory policy in various areas, especially in matters of land, planning and construction.

“A demonstration is a legitimate and fundamental right of citizens. At the same time, I urge members of the community to exercise this right without disturbing the public and without blocking major roads. I ask the police to exercise restraint as they have done in other places in the country,” the sheikh added.

Despite the warning, Netanyahu agreed to suspend construction on the wind turbines in the Golan Heights following a meeting with Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Moafaq Tarif. Construction has been halted until after the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha – the Feast of the Sacrifice – which begins next week.

(Eid al-Adha commemorates the intended sacrifice of his son by the Biblical Patriarch Abraham. Muslims believe, however, that Abraham intended to sacrifice his son Ishmael, who became the father of the Arab nation; Jews believe Abraham intended to sacrifice his son Isaac.)

In addition, the prime minister, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced an agreement on the “immediate advancement” of planning for approximately 1,000 new residential units in Eli.

“Our answer to terrorism is to strike at it forcefully and build up our country,” a joint statement said.

At least three additional IDF battalions were also deployed to Judea and Samaria to beef up Israeli military forces, which have been grappling with a sharp rise in Palestinian Authority terror attacks since last year.