Photo Credit: ToddC4176 / Wikipedia

Morrison Robblee took the keys out of his pocket, slid them across the table and said: “There’s absolutely no way I am coming back to work in your school.”

So Robblee, 25, described his resignation from Nessacus Regional Middle School in Dalton, Mass. He accused his employer of inadequately addressing the antisemitic hate that a 12-year-old student directed at him.

The latter has been charged with a misdemeanor of criminal harassment.

One drawing the boy gave Robblee depicted Hitler standing over a dead Jew, surrounded by swastikas and gas canisters. The boy also swore, made jokes about the Holocaust in school hallways and sent Robblee emails insulting his teaching.