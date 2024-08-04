Photo Credit: MDA

MDA EMTs and Paramedics on Sunday morning treated 4 casualties including one woman, 70, and a man, 68, who were stabbed to death, as well as two men in moderate to serious condition, in three separate scenes in Holon near Tel Aviv.

The terrorist Amar Razak Kamel Odeh, 34, a resident of Judea and Samaria, who stayed in Israel without a residency permit, was neutralized by a policeman who arrived at the scene.

Advertisement





MDA Ayalon Region Deputy Director Paramedic Rami Meushar, and Medicycle Unit Senior EMT Eran Carmel, reported: “This was a complex and difficult terror attack, the casualties were in 3 separate locations, approximately 500 meters from one another. At the entrance to the Egged bus garage in Dan Shomron Street, there was a 26-year-old conscious male with stab wounds in moderate condition. In a nearby park, there was a 70-year-old unconscious female, with no pulse and no breathing, we attempted resuscitation but unfortunately had to pronounce her dead. A nearby male was in serious condition, and another 70-year-old, a man, was in Moshe Dayan Street, and was evacuated to hospital in critical condition while undergoing resuscitation.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: