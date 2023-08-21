Photo Credit: MDA

A 40-year-old woman was murdered and a 40-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting attack that was carried out today Monday morning from a passing vehicle in South Mount Hebron. A 6-year-old girl who was in the car was unharmed.

ממקום פיגוע הירי בדרום הר חברון

אישה כבת 40 נרצחה גבר נוסף פונה במצב קשה לטיפול רפואי בסורוקה pic.twitter.com/4xE5v0oyDN — assaf gibor (@assafgibor) August 21, 2023

Magen David Adom medic Moshe Bar Shesht, who came to treat the wounded at the scene, said that many gunshot wounds were found on the vehicle.

MDA Paramedics Netanel Yamin and Elyashiv Amitai, and MDA Senior EMT Benaya Weinberger reported: “We arrived very quickly at the scene and joined an IDF medical team that had started treating the victims. We saw a male and female, around 40 years old, with gunshot injuries, they were taken out of the car, with the woman unconscious, not breathing, and with no pulse, with severe gunshot injuries. We provided life-saving treatment and resuscitation, but unfortunately following resuscitation attempts we had to pronounce her deceased. The male was semi-conscious with gunshot wounds, we immediately moved him to the MICU, and along with an IDF team we evacuated him in serious condition to Soroka Hospital.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who is currently at the IDF absorption center in Tel Hashomer, was updated on the details.

IDF forces are currently chasing the terrorists’ vehicle and deploying roadblocks in the area, in addition to placing mobile roadblocks around Hebron and the surrounding villages. Two additional special force units were sent in to close a circle on the suspects as quickly as possible.