Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Homoatrox

The US State Department has issued a warning urging American citizens not to travel to Belarus – and if they are already there, to leave immediately.

“Do not travel to Belarus due to the Belarusian authorities’ continued facilitation of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the buildup of Russian military forces in Belarus, the arbitrary enforcement of local laws, the potential of civil unrest, the risk of detention, and the Embassy’s limited ability to assist US citizens residing in or traveling to Belarus,” the State Department wrote in its warning.

“US citizens in Belarus should depart immediately.”

This past February the State Department ordered US government employees to leave the country, and suspended operations at the US Embassy in Minsk.

“US citizens in Belarus who require consular services should try to leave the country as soon as possible and contact a US embassy or consulate in another country,” the State Department advised.

“Due to Belarusian authorities’ continued facilitation of Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine and given the heightened volatility and unpredictable nature of the regional security environment, do not travel to Belarus,” the warning emphasized, adding “potential harassment targeted specifically at foreigners is also possible.”

Belarusian authorities have detained tens of thousands of individuals, including US citizens for alleged affiliations with opposition parties and alleged participation in political demonstrations, according to the State Department.

“US citizens in the vicinity of demonstrations have been arrested. Some have been victims of harassment and/or mistreatment by Belarusian officials. Belarusian authorities have targeted individuals associated with independent and foreign media,” the State Department noted.

Belarusian authorities forced the landing of a commercial aircraft transiting Belarusian airspace to arrest an opposition journalist who was a passenger in May 2021, the State Department pointed out.

“Belarus enforces special restrictions on dual US-Belarusian nationals and may refuse to acknowledge dual US-Belarusian nationals’ US citizenship, including denying or delaying US consular assistance to detained dual nationals,” the warning said.

“The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an Advisory Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) prohibiting all US air carriers and commercial operators, US airmen and airwomen, and US registered aircraft from operating at all altitudes in the Minsk Flight Information Region (UMMV),” the warning added.