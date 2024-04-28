Photo Credit: MDA

An 18-year-old woman was seriously wounded on Friday afternoon in a terror stabbing in Ramla in central Israel.

Magen David Adom emergency medics treated the victim at the scene before evacuating her to Shamir Medical Center (formerly Assaf Harofeh Hospital) in Be’er Ya’akov.

An armed civilian shot and killed the terrorist.

Interior Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the terror scene on Friday and spoke with the civilian who killed the terrorist.

Upon leaving, the minister’s car was involved in a serious traffic accident, in which his car flipped over. Four people were injured in the vehicle, including the minister, Ben-Gvir’s daughter, driver and his body guard.

