Photo Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon / POOL.

Israel’s High Court of Justice has ordered State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman to suspend his investigation into the October 7 failures involving IDF Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet (ISA) domestic intelligence agency.

After reviewing classified documents submitted by the security agencies, Justice Gila Canfy-Steinitz issued an interim order directing the comptroller to temporarily halt the probe.

Advertisement





“In view of the complex security reality, the planned scope of the investigation — which will deal, among other things, with the combat support system and core operational issue — and the preparation required to respond to [the investigation] at the current time, and while giving significant weight to the classified position papers of the security agencies submitted to me, I order the suspension of the investigation procedures in everything that relates to the IDF and Shin Bet,” Canfy-Steinitz ruled.

The probe has been controversial in part due to its timing: the comptroller launched the investigation in December 2023, while the Iron Swords War was well under way.

Numerous watchdog groups as well as the IDF and State Attorney’s Office have opposed the probe, and urged the Court to issue a restraining order against it. Multiple parties cited the likely damage such a probe during wartime could cause to Israeli military operational capabilities. They also expressed concern over possible harm to operational capabilities of the security services as well.

Moreover, watchdog groups cited concerns the security and military arms would take the brunt of the blame for the disaster, acting as a scapegoat to absolve those who held political responsibility for the tragedy.

The Court will hear arguments in July on petitions against the comptroller’s investigation into the intelligence failures surrounding the invasion, massacres and abductions that took place on October 7, Shabbat Simchat Torah.

Share this article on WhatsApp: