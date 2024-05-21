Photo Credit: ICTY staff; Dying Regime

International Criminal Court in The Hague prosecutor Karim Khan established a panel of expert advisors, one of whom is 94-year-old Professor Theodor Meron, a former senior official in the Israeli Foreign Service, who in 1977 resigned and emigrated to the US after his wife had been refused a job as a translator in Geneva, where Meron was serving as an Israeli envoy to the UN.

In August 1967, Meron was appointed as legal advisor to the foreign ministry and also presided over the consular department. He wrote an opinion stating that the establishment of civilian settlements in the territories occupied by Israel in the Six-Day War, as well as the demolition of the homes of suspected terrorists and their deportation, constituted violations of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Advertisement





Meron does not live in Israel and is not considered a supporter of Israel.

Another advisor to prosecutor Khan is George Clooney’s wife, attorney Amal Clooney. Born in Beirut, Lebanon, in 1978, Amal’s family left Lebanon for the United Kingdom when she was two, to escape the Lebanese Civil War in which Israel was heavily involved.

Ms. Clooney is on the record as saying the advisory panel of experts agreed unanimously that there was a reasonable basis to assume that the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, including starvation as a method of warfare, murder, persecution, and extermination.

Prosecutor Khan on Monday asked the court to issue arrest warrants against senior officials in Hamas and Israel. The meaning of the arrest warrant is that each of the court’s 120 member states must honor it and detain the wanted person when he enters their territory.