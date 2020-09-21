Photo Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon / POOL

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut entered quarantine on Monday after being notified that her senior aide was infected with COVID-19, according to a report by Israel’s Kan News public broadcasting network.

נשיאת בית המשפט העליון אסתר חיות נכנסה לבידוד, אחרי שיועצה נדבק בקורונה@almog_tamar — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 21, 2020

Multiple members of the judge’s senior staff were directed to enter quarantine on Monday evening as well, following the news that one of their colleagues was diagnosed with the virus.

At present, Justice Hayut has displayed no symptoms. She is expected to remain in quarantine until next Wednesday.

It is unclear how the judge’s isolation will affect the schedule of the Supreme Court.