El Al Israel Airlines and Delta Airlines have launched a strategic partnership they say will offer more convenient connections for customers flying between the United States and Israel for at least the next five years.

The airlines will implement reciprocal codeshare and frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across both carriers.

Under the agreement, El Al could potentially join the SkyTeam alliance with Delta’s support.

Initially, customers connecting onto Delta or EL AL’s services will be able to check in for their entire journey, with boarding passes issued and bags checked through to their destination.

Delta offers up to 200 same-day connections from Tel Aviv via its US gateways Atlanta, Boston, and New York-JFK while EL AL offers customers additional nonstop service to Tel Aviv from Boston and New York-JFK, alongside their Los Angeles, Miami, and Newark service.

In due course, both carriers will add their respective codes on each other’s operated flights.

“We are delighted to offer our customers new ways to discover exciting destinations on both sides of the Atlantic through our partnership with Delta,” said El Al Vice President for Commercial and Industry Affairs Shlomi Zafrany.

“This partnership marks another important milestone in our long-term strategy and offers our customers unparalleled service,” Zafrany added.

“Working closely with EL AL will further strengthen Delta’s connection to Israel by offering more customers unrivalled access to destinations across the US,” said Matteo Curcio, Delta’s Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

“Enhanced partnerships are integral to our long-term strategy to better connect Delta customers around the world.”