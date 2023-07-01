Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

A United Hatzalah ambulance driving on Highway 60 was struck by rocks thrown by Arabs near the town of Karmei Tzur in southern Gush Etzion, on Saturday night. The driver, volunteer EMT Netanel Akrish was unharmed in the incident. Damage was caused to the emergency vehicle – a window was broken and a door was dented.

This is not the first time that a United Hatzalah ambulance has been attacked in Gush Etzion.

Advertisement





United Hatzalah in Gush Etzion is well-known among local Arabs, often arriving first to the scene of the numerous traffic accidents involving Arab drivers on the roads, and providing them with professional emergency medical care. Despite that, their ambulances are still considered valid targets for terror attacks.