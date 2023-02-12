Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

Israel’s national carrier, El Al Airlines, will start direct flights between Israel and Japan, beginning March 2, according to an announcement Sunday by Narita International Airport Corp. in Japan.

The airport operator said in a release the flights will operate twice a week between Ben Gurion International Airport and Narita International Airport (NRT), which is 37 miles (60 kilometers) from Tokyo.

The route was planned back in 2020 but was postponed due to the global disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Japanese companies are expanding their businesses in Israel, particularly in the information technology sector, while Japan is gaining popularity as an international destination among Israeli travelers, according to the airport operator.

The new flight route will make it easier to travel between the two countries without a layover in between.

The flights are expected to operate on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, departing from Israel on Tuesday and Saturday evenings at 8:45 pm, landing in Tokyo at 2:15 pm, with a flight time of approximately 11 hours and 15 minutes – similar to that between Israel and New York City.

The flights from Japan will depart from Tokyo at 4: 15 pm and arrive in Israel at 10:45 pm, with a flight duration of approximately 12 and a half hours.