A short explanation on how the judicial reforms in progress will address the anomalies of the Israeli system and bring Israel closer to the rest of the Western democracies.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A short explanation on how the judicial reforms in progress will address the anomalies of the Israeli system and bring Israel closer to the rest of the Western democracies.
Printed from: https://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/video-picks/strengthening-israeli-democracy-through-judicial-reform/2023/02/12/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: